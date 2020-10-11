Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for winning this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

In a let ter to David Beasley, Executive Director of WFP, Dalai Lama said this is recognition of the organisation’s vital role in reducing hunger in the world.

“Through its actions to address poverty, hunger and malnutrition whether they arise due to conflict or natural disasters, the WFP is bringing help to the most vulnerable and needy. It brings peace and comfort where often there is only desperation,” he added.

He said the Nobel Committee’s honouring of WFP was also a reminder to all of us of our responsibility to do what we can to narrow the gap between rich and poor.

“As the current global health crisis reminds us, threats to the whole human family have to be addressed by us all, since we all want to be happy and free from suffering. Hunger and poverty can only be eliminated on the basis of international cooperation.

As a firm believer in the oneness of humanity, it is my fervent hope that the award of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme will inspire an intensification of efforts to ensure that nobody is left to die of hunger anywhere,” he said.

Tibetan spiritual leader expressed gratitude to the members of the WFP, people on the ground as well as officials for the tremendous humanitarian work they do.