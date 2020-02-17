Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday advised people in Tibet to chant Tara mantra as much as possible and noted it could possibly help contain the spread of the epidemic.

A Central Tibetan Administration official said as the deadly Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread across the world bringing the death toll to nearly 1800, Tibetans of the Tawu region in Tibet wrote to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama seeking his advice.

They have sought divination reading on the on-going epidemic as 39 Tibetans in the region have been reportedly infected.

“In response to their request, Dalai Lama assured them that situation ‘isn’t that grave’, however, he advised them to collectively adopt a special precaution in health care. Additionally, he prescribed them to chant Tara mantra as much as possible and noted it could possibly help contain the spread of the epidemic.

He also advised them to meditate on Bodhicitta and Emptiness,” he added.

The official added on 31 December last year, China alerted World Health Organisation (WHO) to several cases of unusual pneumonia in Wuhan, a port city of 11 million people in the central Hubei province.

The virus causing the outbreak was identified as 2019-nCoV which had so far killed at least 1,665 people in mainland China and had infected some 69,000 worldwide, mostly in China.