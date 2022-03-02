CPM corners HP govt over claim of robust economy

Terming the Governor’s address as a bundle of contradictions, CPM legislator Rakesh Singha on Wednesday cornered the Himachal Pradesh government over claims of a robust economy and said if all is well with the economy then why don’t the government meet employees’ demands.

Speaking on the Governor’s address in the house, Singha said the address states that the economy of the state is robust and Himachal is heading for new heights of development.

“If the situation, in reality, is as better as the government is claiming, then it should implement the old pension scheme and provide a minimum wage of Rs 15,000 to Anganwari, Asha workers, other contractual and outsource employees as per High Court orders.

The state government didn’t seem to have prepared the Governor’s address with care as the Economic Survey of 2020-21 had predicted a decline of 6 percent in the SGDP,” he said.

He stated that the ground realities in the state were quite different than projected in the address and cautioned the government that it can’t blow cold and hot air in the same breath.

He also questioned the state government on riders while granting pay commission benefits to employees and added that CM and ministers can’t accept the same pay scales as other MLAs. Then why the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur government is adopting double standards while granting pay commission benefits to employees, he added.