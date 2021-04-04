The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday issued guidelines for educational institutions which will remain closed up to 15 April owing to surge in Covid cases in the state.

A State Executive Committee (SEC), Disaster Management official said all educational institutions schools, colleges, universities, institutions will remain closed up to 15 April as precautionary measure keeping in view the rises in Covid-19 cases.

“An order in this regard has been issued by SEC today, according to which all teaching and non-teaching staff will, however, continue to attend their respective institutions.

The students of the classes having their scheduled examinations in the near future can visit the school/educational institute to clear any doubts with a written consent of the parents/guardian,” he added.

The official said all coaching centres engaged in preparations for competitive exams and nursing, medical, dental colleges will remain open,

But these coaching centres will ensure observance of the

Covid-19 Standard Operating

Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government from time to time.

Besides this, schools/institutions having residential facilities need not close their hostel facilities but must observe

SOPs issued by Ministry of

Health and Family Welfare, Government of India for Covid-19 prevention and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

He further stated that the educational institutions that were earmarked as examination centres shall be properly sanitized prior to being used as examination centers.

“All such schools/educational institutions also must appoint a compliance officer for this purpose,” he added.

The official added all the departments and organisations of the government, district magistrates, police officers, officials and local authorities of the state had been directed to ensure strict compliance with the directions of the SEC and various SOPs.