Chairman and Managing Director, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Ltd in Himachal Pradesh, Nand Lal Sharma on Wednesday handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 59,00,000 to Urban Development Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj in Shimla for disbursement among 1180 sanitation Workers–‘Corona Warriors’- of Municipal Corporation, Shimla at the rate of Rs 5000 each.

The minister appreciated the role of SJVN in its contribution for upliftment of society and outstanding efforts of CMD (SJVN) in particular.

The CMD, SJVN informed that acknowledging the unmatched contribution made by these Corona Warriors in fighting against the global pandemic COVID-19, SJVN employees have voluntarily donated their one-day salary.

These corona warriors include employees of Municipal Corporation (MC), Shimla and sanitation workers engaged by MC, Shimla through SEHB Society.

Sharma said that SJVN is in the forefront in the fight against COVID 19.

“In these challenging times, the role of health & hygiene is of prime significance and these sanitation workers are the backbone of the waste management system that keeps our city clean,” he said.

He said to aid in the battle against COVID-19, employees of SJVN have already contributed one day salary to the PM CARES fund and one day salary to HP CM Relief Fund. He said the SJVN has also provided financial support of more than Rs two Crore to the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The financial support has been extended to procure ventilators, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitizers & gloves in various hospitals of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The SJVN contributed Rs 25 crore towards the PM CARES Fund.