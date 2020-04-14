Himachal Pradesh government today decided to continue with curfew and existing restrictions in the state as a part of Covid-19 lockdown extended by the Centre till 3 May and made the face mask or homemade face cover compulsory for every citizen in the state for any movement outside the house. Anybody coming out of house without face mask/cover will now be penalized.

“The government will review the situation after 20 April. Some limited relaxations can be given after that, depending on the Covid-19 situation in HP then,” said Additional Chief Secretary, RD Dhiman.

Talking to media persons here, Dhiman, who was accompanied by Secretary, Imformation and Public Relations, Rajneesh and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal, said the administrative secretaries, Head of the Departments and skeletal staff required for sorting out problems arising in the field in Covid-19 situation will join back duty in Himachal now.

He said the government will deduct one day salary of every regular, contract employee in government departments, public sector units and the autonomous bodies in Himachal Pradesh for the Covid-19 fund in Himachal Pradesh. “It is just a token. It will be used to update the health infrastructure. Those who are well off and want to give more, they can. It’s an opportunity for them to return the ‘national debt’,” he added.

The Additional Chief Secretary Health, the state has not reported any new Covid-19 case for last two days. “Today also, 109 samples are being tested. The reports are awaited,” he said. (So far Himachal has reported 32 cases, 15 of them active at present who are in the hospital for treatment.)

He said the state has completed sampling of international travelers, Tablighi Jamaat and primary contacts of the Covid-19 cases. “We are now moving towards secondary sampling. People with respiratory problems and serious flue like symptoms will also be tested for Covid-19. The Active Case Finding campaign has also helped in identifying people for testing,” he said.

Dhiman said samples are being tested for Covid-19 at three labs in the state- Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda and Central Research Institute, Kasauli. “Testing would also start at CSIR’s Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Palampur. We have also sought permission for lab tests at Government Medical College, Ner Chowk Mandi,” he said.

He said the state had sought rapid test kits for Covid-19 for fast testing in border management and in hotspots. “The Centre is importing the kits and then fulfill the demand,” he said.

Dhiman said proper follow up of cured Covid-19 patients is being done and proper institutional quarantine is followed for 14 days. “Earlier the doctors examined them after seven days. It has been decided that first repeat test would be done after 14 days now,” he said.

He said the essential OPD in the IGMC, Shimla will function.