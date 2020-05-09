Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today urged Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state to give wholehearted support to the state government to sensitise the people of their respective areas regarding Covid-19 and also to ensure that the people who have come back from various parts of the country recently do not jump home quarantine.

Addressing the Panchayat Pradhans of various Gram Panchayats of Kangra and Chamba district through video conferencing from Shimla, he said the Pradhans should immediately share the information with authorities, regarding the arrival of any person in the village from other parts of the country, so that such persons could be medically examined immediately and if required they could be kept under quarantine.

He said that this would go a long way in checking the spread of this pandemic.

The state has so far reported 50 Covid-19 positive cases, including two deaths. Ten of the total Covid-19 positive cases, including one death, were reported in the current week. Yesterday, in a first, a two-year-old girl from the interior area of Chamba district was found positive for Covid-19.

Thakur said that the Pradhans should also motivate the people to come forward to prepare and distribute face masks and face covers to the people. He said that it was not necessary to use a surgical mask or any branded mask but the homemade cloth mask was sufficient to check the spread of the disease.

He said that the people should also be sensitised regarding these diseases and also they would be asked not to spread any kind of rumours.

The CM said that the Pradhans of Panchayats were playing a crucial role in maintaining cordial relations with the people who had come back home and were under home quarantine. He said that we have to fight Corona and not associate any stigma with Corona patients. He said that this was a viral infection and one should not associate any stigma with it.

Thakur said that various developmental works in their respective areas must be expedited. He said that works under MNREGA must be taken in hand soon and it must be ensured that social distancing was maintained and workers wear face covers.

He said that all the Pradhans should also motivate the people to avoid any kind of social gatherings and religious functions. He said that they should motivate the people to adopt social distancing even during doing their farm activities. He said it must be ensured that no one in their area goes without food, particular care should be taken of labourers from other states.

The Chief Minister said that the houses which have a member who has been home quarantined must be prominently marked and the Pradhans must be in constant contact with them so that they do not jump home quarantine.

He said that the state government has decided to take strict action against the person who jumps home quarantine and as a deterrent at a first instance and he or she would be kept under institutional quarantine.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar hailed the Chief Minister for envisaging keen interest in the development of rural areas and providing adequate funds under MNREGA. He also appreciated the steps taken by the state government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to effectively tackle Covid-19 pandemic.