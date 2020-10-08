Amid the Opposition Congress’s allegations that the COVID-19 protocols were not followed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said the protocols for the PM’s visit as laid down by the Special Protection Group (SPG) were strictly followed.

A state government official said the state government and the district administrations of Kullu and Lahaul Spiti had ensured that all protocol guidelines were strictly followed during the PM’s visit for inauguration of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on 3 October.

“As per the established protocol guidelines, COVID-19 negative test results not later than 48 hours are required for all persons in close proximity list.

The tests of all people in the proximity list were done properly. The test results were shared with SPG as well and after clearance only, persons who were Covid-19 negative were allowed in the function at all the venues.

All persons who tested positive were isolated as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” he added.

He said that MLA Banjar showed no visible symptoms of COVID-19, however, he was isolated immediately after his test results came positive. He did not attend any event on 3 October or met any dignitary after his results came positive.

All other dignitaries who were present in the event were tested at the same time when MLA Banjar was tested and they were tested negative and were allowed to attend the main events.