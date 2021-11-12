Cong terms Kangana Ranaut’s statement as insult to freedom fighters

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday termed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement on ‘true freedom’ as an insult to the freedom fighters.

State Congress spokesperson Kiran Dhanta said the actress who had played the role of Rani Jhansi had insulted freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

“We can’t forget the sacrifices made by freedom fighters as Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Rajguru. Ranaut should read about the brave patriots of the country besides singing paeans to the ruling class,” she added.

Dhanta stated that India had secured freedom from Britishers and not from our own countrymen. But BJP leaders seemed to be busy in taking freedom from aspirations and responsibilities towards the people of the country.

The people of the country were facing price rise and unemployment while the farmers were sitting on roads for their rights but the ruling government seemed to be not affected by this. If this is what they call freedom then the people of the country don’t want such freedom, she added.