Cong again targets BJP on price rise, says people will respond on 30 Oct

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Sunday targeted the ruling BJP again on the issue of rising inflation besides unemployment and farmers’ issues and said people of the state will give their mandate on 30 October.

Addressing media at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla, state Congress spokesperson Kushal Jethi said that during the rule of the BJP government in the state, inflation reached its peak.

“Petrol, diesel prices are increasing day by day while the prices of food items have also skyrocketed with the price of an LPG cylinder crossing Rs 1,000.

At the same time, the state government has also increased the prices of ration available in the depots which have broken the back of the people of the state,” he said, adding the people of the state will respond by casting their votes on 30 October.

He also took a dig at the BJP government of the state on the issue of farmers and orchardists and stated that during the rule of the BJP government, farmers were fighting for their rights by protesting on roads for the last 10 months.

But the BJP government was sitting silently and did not work to resolve the deadlock.

In addition, in the last 4 years of BJP rule, the number of unemployed people in the state had increased but the government was providing employment to the people of Bihar and UP.

Kushal Jethi, while alleging corruption on the Mukhyamantri Aashirwad Yojana under which free baby care kit to newborn, said that the scheme was launched by the BJP government for those people whose children were born in the government hospitals.

“In the kit, 15 essential items are given under the baby care kit whose minimum retail price is Rs 1,074.98, whereas the items which are given under the scheme are of very poor quality.

Even the cost of buying high-quality items which are given in baby care kits, from the market is less than Rs 500,” he added.

He alleged that corruption worth crores of rupees had taken place under the scheme which should be investigated by CBI and the Health Minister Rajiv Saizal should tender resignation immediately.