Cong stages protest over atrocities on Dalits in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday staged a protest at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla over attacks and atrocities on Dalits in the state and submitted a memorandum to Governor R V Arlekar.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the attacks on Dalits by the people associated with BJP in the state was a matter of concern and alleged that the attackers had full protection from the state government.

“Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Jagjivan Pal was attacked by some people associated with power in the presence of the police in Kangra district and till date, no action had been taken against those culprits.

Similarly, a Congress worker who is also an ex-serviceman and former Gram Panchayat pradhan Paras Ram and his wife Youm Devi was attacked in Kullu.

In this attack, Paras Ram, who was seriously injured, died while his wife was undergoing treatment at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi district,” he added.

Rathore stated that he had Paras Ram’s wife at the hospital wherein she with tears in her eyes, said as the accused were associated with the BJP government, the administration was covering up investigations in the case.

“I will not tolerate injustice to anyone in the state, especially Dalits and the Congress party will stand with the people in their fight against such injustices,” he said.

Rathore further stated that he along with other party leaders submitted a memorandum to the Governor in this regard and had demanded a judicial probe into the attack on the Dalit couple in Kullu while demanding strict action against the culprits.

“Congress party will stage protests across all districts and blocks on Wednesday and will submit a memorandum on the issue to the Governor through concerned Deputy Commissioners,” he added.

Rathore also urged the state government to give government jobs to one of the victim’s families, besides, providing proper compensation.

Congress MLAs Jagat Singh Negi, Nand Lal, former MLA Gangu Ram Musafir, Dr Biru Ram Kishore, state Congress secretary Harikrishan Himral, were also present on the occasion among others.