Cong seeks judicial probe into HP police constable recruitment paper leak case

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday criticised the BJP government for a paper leak in the recruitment of HP Police constable examination and sought a judicial probe in the case.

Addressing media in Shimla, former state Congress chief and Campaign Committee chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said a big mafia is working in the state which was involved in the paper leak case.

As per media reports, the paper was sold for Rs 3 to 8 lakh to the aspiring candidates. Earlier, we used to hear about such cases in other states of the country but now such cases are coming to light in Himachal too which proves that there is a weak government in the state headed by a weak Chief Minister, he added.

Terming the paper leak a serious issue, Sukhu demanded a judicial probe into the case and said there won’t be any impartial probe if the paper leak of the Police department is probed by their officials.

He alleged that various mafias including forest, mining, land, and liquor mafias were running in the state and seven persons had died after drinking spurious liquor but the government couldn’t catch the real culprits to date.

The poor governance and lackluster law and order situation in the state had soiled the image of Himachal at the national level and the situation had become worse now, he added.

He also termed the affixing of Khalistan flags and graffiti at HP Vidhan Sabha in Tapovan in Dharamshala a serious breach of security and demanded strict action against the guilty.