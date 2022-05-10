Cong lash at HP govt’s inaction over Khalistan threats

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday criticised the state government for inaction over threats issued by Khalistan supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and said the accused should be brought to book at the earliest.

Pratibha Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, said a separatist sitting abroad was issuing threats to the state and the country but the government wasn’t able to take any action against the accused.

The BJP government should immediately spring into action and arrest Pannu wherever he is taking refuge.

Earlier, he had issued threats to disrupt celebrations of Himachal Day but the government didn’t take strict action at that time which emboldened him further to again issue such threats, she said while urging the state government to remain vigilant against such misdemeanors.

Singh also raised questions about the funding that Aam Aadmi Party was getting and said the party should reveal the source.

She alleged that Pannu might be behind the funding the AAP was receiving.

She further expressed hope that the chintan shivir of Congress which is being held at Udaipur in Rajasthan will hold detailed discussions on further strengthening the party in the country. It is expected that the party leaders will also discuss the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh besides discussing various burning issues concerning the country, she added.