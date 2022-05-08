Cong always used poor, common man as vote bank: Sambit Patra

Lashing at the Congress party for always using the poor and common man as vote bank, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said they have got rights and benefits under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at Centre.

Addressing the BJP state media workshop in Shimla, Patra said it is the BJP government that has thought about every citizen. The Modi government has given free cylinder, free ration, and free medical care to the countrymen and has truly uplifted the people which were always used by Congress as a vote bank.

Modi has given a corruption-free rule to the public while when Congress was in power, it only indulged in corruption and scams, he added.

He stated that in the recently concluded assembly elections held in the country, BJP had won in four states when all opinions were against the party’s win.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national chief JP Nadda were confident about the win. It is the vision of our leaders that has taken India and BJP to a level that was never thought of and we won four states out of which we repeated our governments in three states of UP, Goa, and Uttarakhand, he said.

Sambit Patra gave tips to all delegates who attended that workshop and said in Himachal, that the party is confident of repeating our government as the social environment is in favour of the BJP.

Congress is afraid of the power of BJP workers and its leaders are totally confused about how to tackle the unfavorable situation.

BJP has a robust mechanism and we always improvise new methods to make our party stronger and Congress can’t compete with us, he added.