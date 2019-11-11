Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of drug abuse among the students, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur exhorted the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to play a pro-active role in putting a check on drug abuse in the state.

He was speaking on the occasion of the inaugural function of 40th Prant Adhiveshan of ABVP, the student’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that was held at Una on Monday. “With the aim of national reconstruction, ABVP is commencing its multi-dimensional and multifarious activities as a nationwide student organisation, touching every aspect of the societal spectrum,” he added.

He said that on his initiative, the neighbouring states of Himachal namely Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have agreed to frame a joint strategy to curb this vice, which was a threat to the very existence of our society.

He said that in addition, ABVP should also come forward to make the cleanliness campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a success.

ABVP has waged a constant struggle against the increasing commercialisation of education, illegal Bangladeshi infiltration, terrorism, Maoist violence, to create an awakening of the entire society and channelize students’ power to remonstrate on such issues.

“ABVP has emerged as the biggest student organisation of the world and it was ensuring that the students play a leading role in public education, public service and peoples’ strength,” he maintained.

It was also striving for empowering students to play leading role in development, while confronting corruption and anti-national attributes, he said, adding that ABVP students from Himachal Pradesh were doing a commendable service outside the state as well, for nation-building.

“ABVP has relentlessly strived to enthuse generations of young people about their country and society. It carries the strength to inspire and similarly offer opportunities to future generations for constructive activities,” he said, adding that the student’s organization was touching every part of the life of the society and has not confined itself to students’ activities only.

Thakur said that ABVP has also played a major role in educating the people regarding the course and ill effects of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and that the organisation was also working to help the students of Jammu Kashmir to bring them into the mainstream.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the Theme Song of the ABVP Adhiveshan (Seminar).

Rashtriya Sangathan Mantri ABVP Sunil Ambekar said that ABVP in Himachal Pradesh was doing a commendable service and was one of the best in the country.

He said that ABVP has completed over 70 years of its existence and has emerged as the major student organisation of the country.

Besides education, the students of ABVP must carry the torch of nationality and patriotism, he added.