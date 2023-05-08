CM helps rescue Himachali students stranded in Manipur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday helped rescue Himachal students stranded in Manipur.

A spokesperson of the state government informed that Chief Minister Sukhu has given directions to the officers of the state government to ensure the safety and security of five Himachali students stuck in Manipur.

The Chief Minister immediately responded to the text message of one of the students stuck in Manipur and intervened in the matter, he added.

He also gave financial assistance of Rs 60,000 from his own pocket to handle the crisis immediately and meet the traveling expenses of the students to return home safely.

He passed on instructions to the officers of the state government for taking necessary action for bringing back the students to their homes in Himachal Pradesh, said the spokesperson.

The state government has made efforts to bring five students back home including Simran, Sujal Kaundal and Ashwani Kumar from Mandi and Nawang Chhering from Kullu, and Keshav Singh from Hamirpur.

Three students were pursuing their studies at NIT Manipur in Imphal, while the other two were studying at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, National Sports University in Imphal.

The spokesperson said that the students were flown from Imphal to Kolkata and will reach New Delhi by evening today.

The state government is committed to the welfare and safety of every citizen of the state, he added. The state government has issued telephone numbers for the evacuation of other Himachalis from Manipur. The interested persons can contact on telephone numbers 89883-41921, 0177-2929688, 0177-2629439, he added.