CII, HP edu regulatory body inks pact for industry-academia collaboration

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institution Regulatory Commission (HP-PERC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation and support.

The MoU is aimed at promoting industry-academic partnership among members of CII and HP-PERC in the areas of training, exchange of students and faculty, upgradation of curriculum and joint research consultancy.

The MoU was signed by HP-PERC Chairman Maj Gen Atul Kaushik and the CII HP chairman Shailesh Agarwal during a Vice Chancellors’ Meeting here today.

Addressing the meeting, CII HP chairman Shailesh Agarwal said the focus would largely be on improving research and development wings of institutes.

Another area for development could be encouraging a public-private initiative to launch faculty development programmes in leading universities in the state and focus on more outcome-based research, he added.

Maj Gen Kaushik said the understanding would go a long way in promoting industry-academia partnership.

The MoU provides for an exchange of non-confidential information related to the Education sector in the state of Himachal and disseminate such information to their respective members, as mutually agreed. It also provides for exchange of professional experience relating to services rendered to their members facilitating development of mutually beneficial relationships.

The CII and HP-PERC have agreed to share with each other all research and findings relating to activities, projects undertaken under the agreement and will enjoy joint ownership of all intellectual property rights in terms of copyrights, patents, trademarks for any discoveries, inventions researches and any outcomes resulting from joint activities.