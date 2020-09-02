Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) would sign a contract agreement with the operating partners for a period of five years for setting up and operating the Centre of Excellence for Tourism and Hospitality at Waknaghat in Solan district and thereafter the contract agreement would be extended on the performance of

partner on mutually agreed terms and duration.

It was decided at the 9th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would provide subsidy on tuition fees to the Himachali students but the students would have to pay boarding and lodging charges including internship themselves. He said that about sixty percent seats would be reserved for the students of Himachal Pradesh in this institution, but during the first academic session, only Himachali candidates would be eligible for admission in the PET courses. He said that a few seats would also be reserved for the NRIs and foreign students.

Thakur said that training and equipment required

for operationalisation of the Centre of Excellence would be procured by the HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam in consultation with the Operating Partner and Management Committee. In addition to this the Nigam would also provide basic IT facilities in the Centre as per the recommendation of Operating Partner, he added.

The Chief Minister said that responsibility of maintenance of machinery and equipment including repair and upgradation would be of the Operating Partner.

Technical Education Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda,

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender

Kanwar, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and State Coordinator HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam Navin Sharma, also spoke in the meeting.