BJP taking false credit for construction of Atal Tunnel: Pratibha Singh

Congress State President and Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh has accused BJP of taking false credit for the construction of the Atal Tunnel in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for making an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the people of the country, whereas the fact is that Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the Atal tunnel on 23rd June 2010.

Chief Minister too cannot mislead the people by telling lies, she added.

She said that it is very unfortunate that today the names of the leaders Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Sonia Gandhi, who played an important role in the construction of this tunnel, are not even being mentioned.

“BJP is today trying to tamper with the history of the country to serve its political interests. By removing the foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi, the BJP government at the Center and the state has shown its petty mentality,” she alleged, adding that the tribal area of ​​Lahaul Spiti and the people of the state are well aware of this fact.

Pratibha Singh has challenged the BJP to restore the foundation stone of Sonia Gandhi at the same place so that the people of the country can get the right information about the history of this tunnel construction.

If the BJP government does not restore this plaque, then the Congress party will restore the plaque at the same place as soon as it comes into power in Himachal.