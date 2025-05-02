BJP demands resignation of Himachal CM’s and Congress state president

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Randhir Sharma, citing public dissatisfaction over the functioning of the government, demanded the resignation of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Sharma criticized the state government’s priorities, alleging that the government has funds for friends, Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), Cabinet Ministers, and advisors but not for essential services.

Criticizing the Congress party’s recent “Save the Constitution” campaign meeting held in Bilaspur, he claimed that internal conflicts were exposed. “Factionalism appears to have reached a boiling point. The party workers got involved in a fight in the presence of Pratibha Singh even raising slogans against one another,” he alleged.

He demanded that Congress state president Pratibha Singh should also resign, stating that if her voice isn’t being heard, what’s the point of her holding the position.

The party workers are unhappy not only with the Congress government but also with the functioning of their party, he charged.

He stated that instead of saving the constitution, the party seems to be struggling to save itself and is failing at that too.

Sharma said the people of the state, even the ministers are dissatisfied with the CM’s functioning.

“Congress State President Pratibha Singh had also expressed that her voice is not being heard in the state government or Delhi,” he charged, adding that if her voice is not being heard, she should resign.

The party workers have even raised questions about the party’s functioning, stating that the contractors undertaking developmental works are not being paid their dues.

They also charged that the government has no funds for undertaking developmental works.

He also pointed out that the “Save the Constitution” campaign didn’t even mention Baba Saheb Ambedkar or observe a two-minute silence for the Pahalgam terror attack