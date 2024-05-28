BJP candidate ignorant about Mandi’s development under Congress: Vikramaditya

Congress candidate Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh took a dig at BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut over her alleged ignorance about the development of the Mandi parliamentary constituency in the Congress rule.

Addressing election meetings in the Charkhadi, Nehri, and Dehar of Sundernagar assembly segments of the constituency, Singh said the Bollywood actress has no knowledge of the establishment of IIT, a Medical College, and the Kiratpur four-lane project by the Congress. “The credit for all this goes to the previous Congress government and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh,” he added.

Accusing the BJP candidate of being more focused on her film career in Mumbai than on the issues of the constituency, he questioned her commitment and connection to the area, adding that she would get busy in her film world after the elections.

Singh pointed out that despite calling herself “the daughter of Mandi”, she has not demonstrated loyalty to her own family, particularly in times of disaster, thus raising doubts about her ability to understand and address the public’s concerns.

Outlining his development agenda, he said Mandi would be developed into a smart city; a medical college would be established in Kullu, tunnels for Bhubhu and Jalori for tourism, and formation of a Himachal regiment in the Indian Army.

He emphasised the ongoing Congress’ efforts to fulfill its promises like implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and providing a monthly honorarium to women.

Speaking in support of Singh as the future of the state, former MLA Sohan Lal Thakur highlighted the contribution of the Congress government and Virbhadra Singh to Sundernagar’s development. He said the development of the Sundernagar area would accelerate under his leadership after he was elected MP.

Party observer Dr. Monica, appointed by the All India Congress Committee, contrasting the film world with the political arena, said Kangna should realise that there is a lot of difference between the two. The celebrities stay away from the common man because they live in a glamorous world and Kangna is one of them.

Criticising the language the BJP candidate uses on various platforms, she said no daughter of the state would use such language. Praising Singh, she said he is a young, capable, and experienced leader who would be a strong representative of Mandi and the state in Parliament.