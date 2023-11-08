Alliance Air will begin operating Shimla-Amritsar flights from Nov 16

Alliance Air will soon begin operating a direct flight from Shimla airport in Himachal Pradesh to Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in the holy city, following the Amritsar-Kullu Manali route. The airline would begin flying on November 16 of that year. Three times a week, ATR 42-seater aircraft would conduct the service.

The service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for three days a week, according to the timetable released by Alliance Air. At 8.10 a.m., the aircraft will depart from Shimla and arrive in Amritsar at 9.10 a.m. The aircraft’s schedule to depart from Amritsar will be at 9.35 am and arrive in Shimla at 10.35 am. From Shimla to Amritsar, the starting ticket is Rs 2,000. Jubbarhatti is home to the Shimla airport, which is 22 kilometers from the city.

According to the media reports, Yogesh Kamra, convener, Fly Amritsar Initiative, said, “We welcome the new direct non-stop flight from Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, to Amritsar. The journey by road is long and can take up to 10 hours whereas the Shimla-Amritsar flight can cover this distance in only an hour.”

Both inbound and outbound tourism to Amritsar will increase with this handy connectivity. When visiting the Upper Himalayan tourism circuit in North India, a lot of visitors, both local and foreign, like to stop in Amritsar.

Prior to this, on October 1, Alliance Air launched a flight from Kullu-Manali to Amritsar, and it is receiving positive feedback.

