Timely action and alert thinking of a driver of private bus in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, around 220 km from here, saved the lives of 15 passengers after he suffered heart attack while driving.

The driver turned the bus towards bushes on the roadside, otherwise the vehicle would have veered off the road and fell into deep gorge which might have resulted in many casualties.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur said the incident took place on Friday evening when the private bus was on its way to Paonta Sahib from Sataun.

“The driver identified as Ashok Kumar (46) was on its way to Paonta Sahib from Sataun when he suffered heart attack near Rajban Check Post.

Fearing worst, Ashok turned the bus towards forest away from deep gorge which led to the private bus stopping after colliding with bushes,” Bir Bahadur told The Statesman.

Bahadur said Ashok, a resident of Bhanedi village in Kamrau tehsil in Paonta Sahib, was rushed to hospital for further medical treatment where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said all the passengers escaped unhurt in the accident and further investigations in the case were on.