AAP a tried and tested alternative for Himachal: Kejriwal

Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, took out a road show in Solan. Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he campaigned for party candidate Anju Rathore.

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said that the people of Himachal Pradesh, so far, had no third alternative and had to choose between Congress and BJP.

However, now the people of Himachal Pradesh have an option of a tried and tested party that has been performing well in Delhi and Punjab, he added.

“People have preferred AAP in Delhi twice consecutively. This shows that they liked the functioning of our party. Congress got zero votes while BJP got three seats and eight seats later in the next elections. Now Himachal Pradesh has got an honest party as a third alternative,” claimed Kejriwal.

In Punjab too our party has been successful, he asserted.

Launching a scathing attack on both BJP and Congress he accused both parties of having robbed the state turn wise.

Appealing to people to vote for his party he asked them to give his party five years and if they are not satisfied with their party, they will not ask them to support the party again.

“The elections can change the future of the state and its people. If people want schools, and good heath institutions they should vote for AAP. If they support BJP and Congress they will only get corruption. Corruption will end if AAP forms the government in the state,” he said.

“AAP has given 11 guarantees to the people of the state. Each and every guarantee will be fulfilled if his party forms the government in the state,” he claimed.

“People of the state have faith in the guarantees of AAP,” said AAP State President Surjeet Thakur.

He informed that Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also hold road shows in Himachal.