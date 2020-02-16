8th Mountain Goat Winter expedition Spiti 2020 commenced from Shimla for promoting rural and winter tourism in Himachal Pradesh that was flagged off by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya last evening.

Bandaru Dattatreya said Himachal Pradesh has immense potential for religious tourism as well as adventure and rural tourism and such activities were helpful in promoting tourism in the state.

Tourists would get an opportunity to know the culture and customs of people of interiors through ‘Home Stay’ in rural areas, he added.

The event will come to an end on 22nd February with lay-over scheduled at Kalpa, Kaza and Rampur during the course of the event.

110 participants are taking part in this expedition from various states across the country and 45 vehicles would participate in this event.