More than 30 civil society groups from across Himachal Pradesh working on various human rights and public interest issues have joined hands to participate in a nationwide campaign for protection of people’s constitutional rights and values in the country.

The call for action in this regard will be observed by about 500 organisations from across the country on 5 September while raising the slogan “If we do not rise… (Hum agar uthhe nahi toh…)”.

Eight representatives of the campaign gave an overview of Himachal issues, which will be raised on 5 September, at a virtual press conference on Monday. “In Himachal Pradesh, which was considered as one of the progressive states of the country, almost neck to neck with Kerala, we have seen not just dwindling pro-people and environment policies and governance measures over the last few decades but the growing polarisation in society,” informed Manshi Asher, an activist with Himdhara Environment Collective, Palampur.

Some of the organisations, who have joined hands in HP for the cause, include All India Democratic Women’s Association, Ekal Nari Shakti Sangathan, Ghumantu Pashupalak Mahasabha, Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Himachal Kisan Sabha and Himachal Van Adhikar Manch. She said Himachal’s unemployment rates are rising in an unprecedented and youth under severe mental health crisis are pushed to suicide and drugs. The cases of brutal domestic and sexual violence against women surfaced more rapidly in the state during the lockdown period. Reverse migration has put additional workloads on women at the household level. “As schools remain locked down and the online education mantra rules, parents have been forced to sell cattle to buy smartphones. Privatisation of education has hit the pockets of the poorest of families ever-so badly. Instead of strengthening the livelihoods of farmers by addressing several loopholes in the agrarian system, instead of implementing the Forest Rights Act 2006 to provide secure tenure to the community and individual resource rights of pastorals and landless communities, the state government is working pushing construction of airports, hydropower projects, four lane highways and hydropower projects which are a threat to the land, rivers and forests of the state,” she said.

Asher said a state which is already vulnerable to various climate and ecological crisis, will see unprecedented disasters if the natural ecosystems along with people’s livelihoods are not protected. The state governments just seem to be following in the footsteps of the Centre, in facilitating ‘acche din’ for the very few powerful elite of this country.

The national campaign on 5 September will be highlighting institutionalised corruption and lack of transparency in election funding with the system of electoral bonds; dilution of pro-accountability laws like Right to Information Act, attacks on religious minorities and systematic attempt to spread communal hatred and divide people on religious lines through laws like The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR, dilution of environment laws etc. Asher said the organisations participating in the campaign will hold various events, protests, make submissions to authorities as well as hold online events on social media.