The Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 is fast becoming popular among people of Himachal Pradesh and around 43,545 complaints have been resolved so far, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur said the state government was according top priority for redressal of public grievances at their doorsteps.

“For this, the state government has launched ‘Janmanch’ programme to ensure that people do not face inconvenience for solving their various issues and grievances.

First Janmanch was organized on 3rd June, 2018 and since then 181 such programmes were held in different parts of the state till date,” he added.

The Chief Minister said as many as 44800 grievances and demands of people were received during these Janmanch programmes, out of which over 90 percent have been redressed thereby providing succour to the common man.

He said that he was personally monitoring the progress of redressal of grievances.

“Going a step forward, the state government launched yet another programme ‘Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100’ for redressal of public grievances by optimum use of technology on 16th September last year,” he said.

He said that the complainants can register their complaints by dialling 1100 and the same would be redressed within the stipulated time period.

“This Helpline has become very popular among the common man as till date about 2,08,818 calls have been received from people of different parts of the state.

Out of these total 208818 calls, 50706 are complaints regarding various issues,” he said, adding out of these 43,545 issues have been resolved and only 7,161 were at different stages of redressal.

Thakur said that these programmes were not only saving the precious time and money of the common man but have also reduced the footfalls in the government offices and ensured time-bound and speedy redressal of public grievances.