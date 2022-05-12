Over 2,000 posts of librarians, JOA vacant in HP schools: HC issues notice to govt

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Education over more than 2,000 posts of Junior Office Assistant (JOA) and librarians lying vacant in the government schools across state.

The orders were passed by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sandeep Sharma on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as Public Interest Litigation, on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by one Pratap Singh Thakur of Bagshad village of Mandi district.

The petitioner in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice has alleged that more than 2,000 posts of Junior Office Assistant and Librarian are lying vacant in the government schools across state and the Education department is not filling up the posts deliberately so that the children of the government schools join private schools to pursue their studies.

He has further alleged that due to lack of library and librarian in government schools, children are lagging behind in competitive examinations. As such, children are leaving government schools and opting for private schools.

The petitioner has sought the indulgence of the court to direct the state government to fill up the vacant posts of librarians in the government schools on priority basis.

The state government has been directed by the court to file a reply within three weeks time.