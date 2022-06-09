2 Independent MLAs join BJP

Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra in Kangra district and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar in Mandi district on Wednesday joined BJP in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap.

Kashyap said both leaders Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana have been supporting the party in Vidhan Sabha and now they have officially taken membership of the party.

Jai Ram Thakur said two independent MLAs have joined the party today and they have been inducted after consultation with all leaders.

This move will make the party and the government stronger in times to come, he added.