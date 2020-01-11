Two persons including a 22-year-old youth died in Shimla district owing to prevailing cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh after the recent snowfall.

However, the cold wave conditions are likely to further intensify next week in Himachal as the state Meteorological department had issued an orange alert for heavy rain or snowfall on 13 January.

Police said a 77-year-old man died in Sanjauli area of Shimla after he skidded on the road owing freezing of roads after the heavy snowfall.

The senior citizen identified as Kanchok had suffered injuries on the head after skidding on the road and he was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In another incident, a 22-year-old youth died in Thoeg area of Shimla district owing to severe cold conditions.

The youth had reportedly taken shelter in a dhaba on Friday evening which was closed since the last month but he succumbed to extreme cold weather conditions.

The owner noticed the youth lying unconscious after heard a phone ringing inside the dhaba and alerted the police. The youth was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said the heavy snowfall had resulted in closing 663 roads including four National Highways and the administration was still making efforts to restore vehicular traffic in Shimla, Sirmaur Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul Spiti districts.

The SDMA official said besides closing of 663 roads, around 2646 power supply schemes and 200 water supply schemes had been affected in the recent rains and snowfall.

“A western disturbance will affect the state from 12 January onwards and heavy snowfall or rainfall is likely in Himachal on 13 January. Meanwhile, the second western disturbance would affect the state from 15 January and heavy snowfall or rainfall is likely at most places across the state,” an official of state Meteorological department said on Saturday.