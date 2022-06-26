1st HP mountain biking festival held in Janjehli to promote tourism

1st MTB Himachal mountain biking wad held in beautiful village of Janjehli in Saraj Valley of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh with a view to attract tourists to the place.

Addressing the winners, Dr Sadhna Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, not only encouraged the riders but also thanks Hastpa and the other organizers for making such events like this to promote tourism and to find hidden gems, the nature have to offer.

As people living in villages like Janjehli needs tourism for it provides employment to the people at there own place, she said, adding winning is not as important as participating.

She also congratulate Hastpa for coming in “Maan ki Baat” wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the MTB cycling events as a unique initiative.