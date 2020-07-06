Himachal Pradesh State level Single Window Monitoring and Clearance Authority on Monday approved 193 project proposals through Single Window portal with an investment of Rs 6100 crore.

After the review meeting of the Industries department, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal had organized Global Investors’ Meet on 7-8 November 2019 at Dharamshala to attract the investors.

In the meet, 703 MoUs worth Rs 96721 crore signed till this Investors Meet and 240 MoUs worth investment of Rs. 13656 crore were grounded within about two months of the Meet.

“The state government has simplified the various procedures under ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and HP Industrial Investment Policy-2019 has been implemented for time-bound clearance and disbursement of fiscal initiatives,” he added.

He said Government Land Bank had been created under which 600 hectares of land have already been made available and 1,300 hectares were under the process of transfer.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure regular interaction with investors and MoUs signatories so that projects slated to be executed could be started within the time period.

Thakur said regular outreach programs through Webinars must be held with potential investors and industry-specific Associations.

He also advised the officers to prepare a plan for attracting investment in key sectors such as electrical vehicles, electrical and electronics, precision tools, IT hardware etc.

“Even in the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s pharma industry remained functional and the drugs manufactured in pharma units of the state were even supplied to other countries,” he said.

Thakur said efforts should be made to convert this crisis into opportunity since most of the states were badly affected by COVID-19, the situation in Himachal was far better.

The Chief Minister said special thrust must be made on ensuring ‘Ease of Doing Business and all the procedures, rules and Acts have been simplified and permission under Section 118 have been simplified and made online.

“As many as 37 services of 11 departments related to industrialists have been made online, which has resulted in decreasing footfalls in the offices besides facilitating the entrepreneurs,” he added.

He added online self-certification under the MSME (Facilitation and Operation), 2019 had been made operational which has resulted in the time-bound implementation of the projects.

“The state government has effectively taken up the matter of approving a Bulk Drug Park for the state for which two sites have been identified. Besides, General Engineering Cluster has been approved at Tahliwal in Una district which would have a facility of Mini Tool Room with modern machinery, testing lab and training centre,” Thakur added.