As many as 150 students from junior section of government and private schools from Himachal Pradesh displayed their cooking skills at the Junior Master Chef competition organised by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation in collaboration with Him Anchal Chef Association here.

Presiding over the grand finale on children’s day here on Thursday, Chief Secretary, Shrikant Baldi appreciated the efforts of HPTDC to encourage the children to cook and build interest in this direction.

“The state and the country have variety of cuisine that are healthy and nutritious. If the children are engaged in cooking activity, it would also motivate them to go for healthy eating habits.

He said such programmes would not only promote Himachali cuisine but would also encourage the children to be self dependent as well.

Baldi said that it was first of its kind event endeavoured by HPTDC, which was appreciable. He said the HPTDC should organise more such events for children. Managing Director, Tourism Corporation, Kumud Singh said that this completion was organised in four district of the state including Bilaspur, Kullu, Dharamshala and Shimla and the winners from the district were invited to Shimla for grand finale.