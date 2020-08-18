Twelve men deployed in the security team of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, triggering panic among state ministers and government functionaries.

Two drivers deployed in the Chief Minister’s security have also tested positive for Covid-19.

All of them have been quarantined since one security personal and a driver deployed in the Chief Minister’s escort vehicle had tested positive on August 11.

The infected personnel were also on duty in the Chief Minister’s Office on August 11 when the Cabinet met.

Earlier, Thakur went into self-quarantine on July 22 after a Deputy Secretary in his office tested positive.

At that time, the Chief Minister, his wife and two other family members had tested negative for the virus.

Newly-inducted Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who holds the power portfolio, and his two daughters had tested Covid positive on July 6.

His personal security officer had also tested positive.