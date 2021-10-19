Sharp fall in the number of single-day Covid-19 cases

The number of single-day Covid-19 cases came down sharply to 15 on Monday from 32 on Sunday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The sample tests conducted for the purpose of identifying such cases numbered 44,739. The positivity rate fell to 0.03 per cent from 0.07 per cent the day before.

There was no death attributed to the coronavirus infection.

The city had 298 active cases and 92 patients were getting medication under the home isolation system, the health bulletin pointed out.

There were 12,484 hospital beds vacant out of 12,673 beds available for Covid-19 patients. The count of containment zones was 107.

