Several schools in Noida receive bomb threats

Several prominent schools in Noida received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoax on Wednesday, weeks after Delhi schools were targeted in a similar manner.

The affected schools in Noida include Step By Step School, The Heritage School Noida, Gyanshree School, and Mayoor School. Upon hearing about the threats, parents rushed to these institutions to retrieve their children, but authorities assured them that there was no real danger and that the situation was under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh said, “We received reports about the threats on the emergency helpline number on Wednesday morning. Four schools which are Step By Step, The Heritage, Gyanshree, and Mayoor Public School received bomb threat emails.”

Following this, law enforcement officials, including firefighters, bomb detection squads along with sniffer dogs were rushed to the schools to conduct thorough inspections.

After extensive searches, the police confirmed that the emails were hoaxes, and no suspicious objects were found on any of the school premises.

The DCP further mentioned that the cybercrime branch has been assigned to track down the source of the threatening emails.

This incident follows a pattern of similar hoax threats in the last year as on December 20, a private school in Noida’s Sector 126 received a bomb threat email, while another school in Greater Noida faced the same situation on December 17.