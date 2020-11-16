President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Mandi road accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

President Kovind said in a tweet, “हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा प्रभावित लोगों की मदद के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।” (I am deeply saddened to learn about the road accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to help the affected people. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।” (I have been deeply disturbed by the road accident that occurred in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The government has undertaken relief and rescue measures. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured).

At least seven people were killed while a few others suffered injuries after a four-wheeler pickup fell down in Suketi Khad stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district in the wee hours of Monday, say reports.