Seven Bangladeshi immigrants held from Delhi-NCR

The Delhi Police got their hands on seven Bangladeshi immigrants who had entered the country illegally through river routes on the India-Bangladesh border, it said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said they received a tip-off about a Bangladeshi immigrant at the Krishna Nagar police station. Soon after receiving the information, they dispatched a police team to the location mentioned by the caller. The team detained the intruder.

Dilawar Khan, who has been residing in Krishna Nagar with a false claim that he hailed from West Bengal, Abhishek Dhania said.

He said following sustained interrogation and verification, the detainee confessed to his Bangladeshi nationality and said he was from a village in Morrelganj, Khulna in the neighbouring country.

Upon further quizzing, he named six other Bangladeshi nationals residing in the Delhi-NCR area.

During the course of interrogation, officials conducted a raid in Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Seemapuri, and Ghaziabad leading to the arrest of all the six immigrants named by Khan including a juvenile.

On the police action, the official said, “The detained will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), R K Puram, Delhi for their deportation process.” Dhania added.

A two-month-long drive against illegal immigrants was launched by the police last year in compliance with LG’s directive to take action against the foreign nationals illegally staying in the national capital.