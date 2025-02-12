Served notice and trying to trace him: Delhi Police on Amanatullah

Delhi Police on Wednesday stated that they are trying to establish communication with AAP MLA-elect Amanatullah Khan and have served a notice to the legislator asking for his cooperation in the investigation.

Khan, an MLA elected from the Okhla assembly segment, was booked under several sections of BNS including Sections 221, 132, and 121(1), which pertain to harboring offenders, obstructing public servants, and conspiracy against the state at Jamia Nagar police station in South East Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We have served a notice to him, but he remains at large and we have not been able to establish any communication with the MLA hitherto”.

Meanwhile, Khan wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora mentioning that he is not absconding, and is working in the constituency only. “The FIR has been filed based on distorted facts and despite the fact that I have committed no crime. The incident in question is a clear case of misrepresentation of facts, and it is an attempt to falsely implicate me in an act in which I have no involvement.”

“I respectfully request a thorough review of any proceedings initiated against me based on this false and baseless complaint and appropriate action to prevent any undue harassment of a duly elected public servant,” the letter mentioned.

As per the cops, a team of the Crime Branch had gone to Jamia Nagar to detain Shahbaz Khan, who was facing an attempt-to-murder charge. After the police successfully detained him, the AAP legislator intervened and this soon escalated into a heated exchange between them.

Meanwhile, the detained suspect fled from the spot while the MLA along with his supporters was engaged in a heated argument with the cops.

This led the crime branch team to take legal action against the representative from Okhla.