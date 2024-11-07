Security of Chhath ghats beefed up with drone surveillance

With surveillance from drones and patrolling on foot by police personnels, the Delhi police has beefed up the security of Chhath ghats in the national capital.

The deployment of police across key locations such as ITO ghat and Kalindi Kunj ghat has been intensified to manage the crowd and stop anti-social elements to disrupt the festivities.

In the Dwarka area of South West Delhi, a special measure including crowd control barriers, designated pathways for devotees and round-the-clock patrolling in and around major gathering sites is going on.

Advertisement

Moreover, medical assistance and first-aid stations have also been set up in the area and the cops are in regular touch with local authorities and community organizations.

Similarly, in Outer North, and North East districts, the cops are keeping surveillance through drones of Chhath ghats at Bhalswa Lake and other locations.

In the south West district, the police team visited the ghats and held meetings with the organizers to ensure smooth festivities.

Additionally, the police have also set up various control rooms near the Chhath ghats.

The cops have also requested the people to report any anti-social element or suspicious thing to the police control room.