Second phase of Congress’ Nyay Yatra to commence on Friday

The second phase of Congress’ Nyay Yatra in the national capital will begin on Friday from the Gokulpuri Assembly segment.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the first phase of the Yatra that began from Rajghat received an overwhelming response as people showered their love and affection on the party.

People in the city are struggling to make a living under the misrule of the AAP and BJP governments for the past 11 years as they got nothing to better but empty promises, he claimed.

During the second phase, Yadav said the Yatra would cover the 16 assembly segments lying in the trans-Yamuna area and the Yatris would camp at the DDA Ground in Dilshad Garden.

The month-long Nyay Yatra will cover all 70 Assembly constituencies before concluding on December 4 and will be held in four phases.

The Congress leader said that the close interaction with the people was a confidence-boosting experience for the party workers. “People now want Congress back in power as it can only solve their problems and improve the city infrastructure with planned development”.

He added that the Yatris have been undertaking long walks every day from 9 am to 9.30 pm, meeting people from across the social backgrounds.