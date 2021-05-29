Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday kickstarted the drive-through vaccination centre of the Delhi government at the Chhatrasal Stadium for beneficiaries aged above 45.

This is the second drive-through vaccination centre in the national capital. Aakash Healthcare has also started a similar centre a few days ago at a shopping mall in Dwarka.

Kejriwal expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made at the drive-through centre and said that it will be opened for beneficiaries aged 18-44 soon after receiving adequate vaccines for them.

Speaking upon the occasion, the CM informed that people can visit the centre via cars, motorcycles, or even on foot to receive the vaccines’ shot.

He also said that the Delhi government has floated a global tender for vaccines but the vaccine manufacturing companies want to deal directly with the Centre.

“We have filed a global tender for vaccines. We are making all the efforts from our side but till now all the governments which filed a global tender, the outcomes of that have not been very fruitful. So we have also filed it in the hope that a company comes forward, but on a general note from what I have understood is that all the big vaccine manufacturing companies of the world want to deal directly with the central government and are communicating directly with them. So only time will tell as to how successful the different state governments will be but we have filed a global tender from our side,” Kejriwal added.

On the question of politicizing the vaccine procurement, CM Kejriwal said, “We just want vaccines, where is the politicization in this? The people need vaccines, they should tell where should we get the vaccines from. The Central government has to procure the vaccines, after doing so they should give them to us and we will administer them to everyone.

This is not the time for petty politics. This is not the time to play a blame game. This is not the time for finger-pointing. This is not the time for debate and counter. The country is suffering from a pandemic. The experience of all of the world shows that vaccination is the sole solution for this. So they should buy vaccines for the entire country and distribute them to the state governments.”