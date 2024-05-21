SECL collaborates with XLRI Jamshedpur to Conduct Management Development Program on Labour Laws

The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) inaugurated a six-day Management Development Programme on Labour Laws at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in SECL Indira Vihar, Bilaspur aimed at enhancing capacity building in Human Resource Management.

This unique programme, which commenced on International HR Day, 20th May, marks a significant collaboration between SECL and XLRI Jamshedpur.

Under the guidance of Dr Pramod Kumar Padhi, a distinguished professor and labour laws expert from XLRI Jamshedpur, the workshop aims to equip HR professionals with essential knowledge and skills in navigating the complex landscape of labour laws. Dr Padhi, with over 22 years of experience in teaching Human Resources and Labour Law, brings a wealth of expertise to the program.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the presence of CMD Dr Prem Sagar Mishra and Director (Personnel) Biranchi Das, highlighted the critical importance of technical competence, managerial competence, and legal prudence in effective management. Dr Mishra underscored SECL’s commitment to fostering innovation and knowledge enhancement through initiatives such as Mission Nachiketa and Abhimanyu e-Magazine.

Director (Personnel) Biranchi Das emphasised the necessity for HR officers to possess a deep understanding of labour laws and industrial relations, vital for navigating the evolving business landscape. He expressed confidence that the workshop would empower participants to tackle future challenges effectively.

Thirty HR officers from SECL Headquarters and various operational areas are actively engaged in the programme, which promises to deliver comprehensive insights into upcoming labour codes and regulations. Upon successful completion, participants will receive certificates acknowledging their dedication and proficiency in the field.

The collaboration between SECL and XLRI Jamshedpur signifies a pioneering effort in bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring a skilled and competent workforce ready to tackle the dynamic challenges of the modern business environment. This initiative sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at fostering continuous learning and development in the realm of Human Resource Management.