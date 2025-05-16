Scorched at 44 degrees Celsius, rain proves welcome relief for Delhi

Delhi on Friday evening witnessed light drizzles accompanied by strong winds, with one of the stations, Ayanagar, recording the maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Notably, the city’s maximum temperature stood at 42.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26.2 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and NCR as light rains are expected, accompanied by dust storms and strong winds along with thunderstorms in the coming days.

According to IMD, thunderstorms with light rain showers are likely to occur in the national capital between May 16 and May 22. The city is also expected to experience heavy dust storms with wind in the evening or night.

“We expect thunderstorm activity to develop over Delhi in the evening today and tomorrow. Drizzles are expected, and due to this, the temperature might fall to around 37 to 39 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

Additionally, the weather department has predicted similar weather conditions on May 17. On May 18 and May 19, cloudy skies are expected with winds but without significant rainfall.

The changing weather patterns come amid rising concerns over heatwaves in several northern states. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, especially in areas where high temperatures and thunderstorms may occur simultaneously. the official stated further.