School children in dire need of mentors: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday kick-started the “Desh

ke Mentor” programme launched in the national capital to ensure that

children get proper guidance and support to become confident and

productive individuals when they grow up. The pilot project started

for this purpose has shown encouraging results, he pointed out.

Kejriwal said children needed basically two kinds of support when in

their teens and in classes between nine and 10. They require emotional

support so that they do not have depressive thoughts because of

various kinds of pressures. The second major support they require is

in the form of a value system and what they can do in their life or

what options are available to them.

“Here comes the role of mentors. In some cases, we have an elder

brother or sister who serves as a mentor for his/her younger brothers

or sisters. We are looking for such people who can play the role of a

mentor for school children. You can be anywhere in the country, but

you can serve as a mentor. Anyone wishing to play such a role can

adopt at least one child to serve as his or her mentor. You don’t have

to come to Delhi. You can play this role through an app we have

developed,” the Chief Minister suggested.

He said this was a major nation building task. This is how the country

can have mentally healthy, confident, productive and patriotic

nationals.

“If you put one brick on the nation building wall you have made a

major contribution to the task of nation building. After all, nations

are made of human beings, not of bricks and mortars”, he pointed out.

Kejriwal informed that unusual things are taking place in the field of

education in Delhi. “The government schools in the national capital

are doing so well that 2,70,000 students from private schools this

year shifted to government schools. This was never heard of earlier.

Previously, there used to be 16,00,000 students in government schools,

but now their number has gone up to 18,70,000,” he said and

congratulated teachers, parents and others for this achievement.

He said Delhi’s happiness and entrepreneurial classes were also being

appreciated by one and all. “When former US President Donald Trump

came to India, his wife saw how the happiness class was being

conducted. She was immensely impressed by the happiness curriculum

introduced in Delhi’s schools,” the Chief Minister added.