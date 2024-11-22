SC directs Delhi govt, police to set up checkpoints at 113 entry points to combat toxic air

Expressing dissatisfaction with the steps taken to control and combat toxic air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Delhi government and police to immediately set up checkpoints at all 113 entry points to the city to monitor the entry of trucks carrying only essential supplies.

Stating, “So far as compliance is concerned, we are not satisfied. The government has not clearly stated how many officers are stationed at entry points to enforce the measures of GRAP IV,” a bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said that personnel deployed at the entry points must be clearly informed about the items approved for transportation in trucks carrying essential commodities.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the compliance of GRAP IV measures, the bench said that despite orders passed by the top court and the CAQM, the Delhi government and police have failed to comply with the clauses under GRAP stage IV.

Directing the Delhi government and police to begin checking trucks entering the national capital and permitting only those carrying essential supplies, the court appointed 13 members of the Bar (advocates) as court commissioners to visit the city’s entry points and verify whether trucks are being stopped.

Appointing 13 advocates as court commissioners, the bench asked the Additional Solicitor General to forward their names to the Delhi Police Commissioner to facilitate their visit to the entry points, where they can take photographs and file a report to the court.

The order to deploy officers at all 113 entry points, with clear instructions to allow only trucks carrying accepted essential commodities, came after the court was informed that while there are 113 entry points, vigilance is primarily maintained at just 13 major ones.

The bench observed that this meant that for the other 100 points there is no restriction on vehicles banned under GRAP stage IV.

Also noting that there are CCTV cameras only at 13 entry points, the bench directed that the CCTV footage be given to amicus curiae in the case at the earliest.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on November 25 and said it would consider whether the GRAP-IV restrictions should continue.

Under the GRAP-IV restrictions by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the entry of trucks into Delhi-NCR is prohibited to combat air pollution.