Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life’: CBSE carries out campaign in the city

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), successfully carried out a “Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life” campaign at Modern School, Vasant Vihar on Wednesday.

The programme marked a crucial initiative aimed at educating students and society in general about the risks associated with drug abuse while promoting a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.

The campaign was covered both offline and streamed live on the CBSE YouTube channel for widespread ensuring the participation of more than 7,000 participants, including students, parents, and teachers.

The attendees were engaged in informative presentations and interactive sessions that covered causes, effects, and preventive strategies against drug abuse. Queries from the attendees were answered during question-answer sessions about how supportive environments can be created for young students, empowering them to resist peer pressure and make correct choices for a healthier life.

During the session, information about The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, enacted in 1985, was also given. The Act serves as India’s main legal framework for combating drug abuse and illegal trafficking. It imposes strict penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty for severe offenses involving large quantities of drugs.

Additionally, the Act promotes the treatment and rehabilitation of drug-dependent individuals. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) enforces the Act, coordinating with various agencies, and classifies penalties based on the quantities involved—small, intermediate, and commercial.

Special provisions also allow for the forfeiture of properties linked to the traffickers. The penalties vary depending upon the offences covered under various sections of this Act.

The CBSE is also planning a MoU with the NCB for the promotion of awareness about drug abuse in all the CBSE-affiliated schools. This campaign collectively attempts to create awareness towards a safer drug-free environment for the youth.