Saving water is saving the future: Speaker Vijender Gupta at ‘Pani Ki Kahani’ book launch

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted that saving water is saving the future during the launch of the book ‘Pani Ki Kahani’ on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta emphasized that water is not a mere resource, but the very foundation of life.

Expressing concern over the growing water crisis, he stated that indiscriminate consumption and careless behaviour have pushed us to the brink of a serious water emergency as the water crisis is no longer a local issue but a global challenge that necessitates widespread public awareness and collective action.

Congratulating the author, he stated that it is not merely a book but a wake-up call, a message of awareness, and a sincere attempt at offering solutions to the water crisis. “The responsibility of saving clean water does not lie solely with governments or institutions—it is a shared moral duty of all citizens,” he said.

The Speaker expressed the hope that the book will especially inspire youth and students to understand the critical importance of water and adopt practical measures for its conservation. “This book is not just a story—it is a clarion call. Through scientific understanding and simple language, it presents practical suggestions that can inspire both individual and collective action,” he said.

Author of the book Sanjay Swami shared his insights into the making of the book, noting that he had deliberately blended scientific facts with accessible language to ensure that the message reached every section of society. “The aim of this book is not just to inform, but to inspire real change in behavior,” he said.