Satyendar Jain quizzed by ED in money laundering case linked to graft in DJB

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was quizzed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged corruption regarding Delhi Jal Board’s sewage treatment plants upgradation during the previous government’s regime.

The AAP leader appeared before the anti-money laundering agency on Thursday at its zonal office here at around 11.30 am, where his statement was recorded by the officials, sources said.

Advertisement

The ED is investigating the case related to allegations of corruption in the augmentation of ten sewage treatment plants (STPs) by Delhi’s water agency. Last year in July, it carried out search operations at various locations in the national capital, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in this connection.

Advertisement

The said case involves alleged irregularities in tenders and as per the agency’s findings, the tender documents show that the initial cost of four tenders was about Rs 1,546 crore, which was allegedly revised to Rs 1943 crore without following due process.

The ED had initiated the investigations based on the FIR by ACB against private firms and others, alleging a scam in the DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of ten STPs.

The ED, during search operations, had found cash amounting to Rs. 41 lakh, along with various incriminating documents and digital evidence.

The allegations are that the DJB back then engaged in corruption while upgrading and expanding STPs at places including Pappankala, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini, and Kondli.