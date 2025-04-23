Sanitation worker run over in Dhanbad; 2 others injured

In a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by municipal workers, a speeding bus carrying a marriage party mowed down three sanitation workers near the Pooja Talkies stretch in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

One of them, Bajrangi Bhuiyan, died on the spot, while his colleagues Vikki Bhuiyan and Phulwa sustained grievous injuries in the incident on Tuesday. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The accident took place as the three were heading to the municipal office on a single motorcycle for their morning duty. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, carrying a wedding party to Tundi, hit the bike with such force that it dragged it along the road up to Rajendra Sarovar. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, while passengers quickly disembarked and disappeared from the scene.

The incident triggered immediate outrage. Dozens of sanitation workers assembled at the site, blocking the road using municipal tractors and dumpers. They demanded financial compensation for the deceased’s family and permanent employment for one of its members.

The protest brought traffic to a halt for over five hours, severely affecting movement in the area.

Efforts to pacify the protestors began with the arrival of former mayor Chandrashekhar Agrawal, Circle Officer Shashikant Sinker, and Station House Officer R N Thakur.

However, negotiations initially stalled, and the protest grew more intense.

Protestors insisted on the presence of Dhanbad MP Dhullu Mahto, who eventually arrived with the MLAs from Dhanbad and Baghmara.

After prolonged discussions, authorities gave in-principle agreement to provide compensation and a job to a family member of the deceased. The roadblock was eventually lifted and traffic resumed, but the mood in the area remained tense as authorities continued efforts to maintain order.